Few programs in the state have faced challenges as serious as those confronted by Southern Lee in recent seasons.

The Cavaliers won between five and eight games every season between 2015 and 2019, but have been in a severe slump so far in the 2020s. The team was decimated by COVID-19 issues during both the 2021 spring and fall seasons, and despite being competitive in many games, had a tendency to fade badly in the second half and won just one game last fall after a winless ‘21 fall season.