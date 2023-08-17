Few programs in the state have faced challenges as serious as those confronted by Southern Lee in recent seasons.
The Cavaliers won between five and eight games every season between 2015 and 2019, but have been in a severe slump so far in the 2020s. The team was decimated by COVID-19 issues during both the 2021 spring and fall seasons, and despite being competitive in many games, had a tendency to fade badly in the second half and won just one game last fall after a winless ‘21 fall season.
Following the 2022 season, head coach Mike McClure resigned and defensive coordinator Sam Spencer headed to Lee Christian to launch that school’s football program. The good news for the players is that the program maintains stability. Another of McClure’s assistants, Fred Blanks, was elevated to head coach.
Blanks had a front-row seat for the past two seasons, and after taking the reins, he and the coaching staff sat down and worked on addressing some of the Cavaliers’ biggest issues of the past two years.
“We don’t have the numbers of some of the schools we play,” said Blanks, who has about 60 players between the varsity and JV, while some Sandhills Athletic Conference teams work with upwards of 100. “In games, it’s attrition. We have a lot of players going both ways and we gas out.
“As coaches, we have talked about how to better manage games. We’re not going to be a fast-paced team. We’re going to run the ball more, use the clock. We don’t want to get 150 plays a game in.”
Southern, which has a solid core of juniors and seniors, many of whom have been on varsity ever since arriving at the school, will not change its defense, but is switching to a multiple-I scheme that will shift the focus toward a veteran offensive line and the rushing attack.
Defensively, the same 3-3-5 stack defense will be deployed, although Blanks said the team will work on developing depth and conditioning due to relying heavily on two-way players.
“We have some good pieces,” said Blanks. “I’ll put our best 11 against anyone in the conference.”
Blanks’ plan to run the ball effectively and dictate the tempo of games will revolve around the big men up front, and Southern has plenty of experience here. Marcus Tate-Blanks and Caleb Waters are familiar faces to anyone who has watched Cavalier football the past few seasons, and they will joined up front by juniors Nate Coley and Jaydon Wright, the latter of whom is listed at just 210 pounds but is described by his coach as probably the strongest player on the team. Fellow junior Donnie Williams is the center, with 6’4” senior Matt Kidd moving from a guard position to tight end this season.
Blanks said that a particular strength of the Cavalier offensive line is their ability to get out and run, allowing Southern to run any sort of blocking scheme it wants on a play--zone, gap, or having the guards pull. Wright and Tate-Blanks both played linebacker on the defense a year ago, and Waters is a longtime mainstay on the Cavalier basketball team. The key, the coach said, is that everyone stay healthy. Southern lacks depth on the line.
The Southern defense will often include several of the same players. Marcus Tate-Blanks was an All-Conference performer last year and will probably check in at nose guard this fall. Wright will man one linebacker spot alongside junior Kamauri Davis, who is also the backup center on offense. The coaching staff plans to rotate the linemen and linebackers during the game to keep players as fresh as possible and hopefully avoid injury.
Plenty of familiar faces return at the skill positions. At quarterback, Southern went with Robbie Sims all last season and he is only a junior this fall. He had his moments a year ago while completing 71 of 149 passes for 760 yards and Coach Blanks thinks this could be a breakthrough season for him.
He has some weapons in the backfield and at receiver. Tyrice Douglas led the Cavaliers in rushing last year, gaining 770 yards on 132 carries, and will be joined in the backfield by Kamauri Simmons, Johnnie Jones and JoJo Dudley at different times.
At receiver, junior Brett (BJ) Tate-Blanks was the team’s leading receiver a year ago, with 12 receptions for 237 yards and three touchdowns. He is a valued member of the team in many aspects, since he will also be a starting cornerback on defense and has varsity experience at the quarterback position as well. Sophomore Avery Harrington will check in at both wide receiver and at free safety throughout the campaign.
The Cavaliers also have a weapon in junior kicker Bryan McCollum, who is entering his third year as the starter and who comes from a long line of Lee Senior and Southern Lee kicking specialists. While no team wants to settle for field goals, McCollum has the ability to hit from anywhere inside the opposing 30-yard line and this could come in handy when the team is in a close game.
In order to have close games, the Cavaliers must stay healthy and be ready to go a full 60 minutes. Southern has had horrible luck in this regard the past few years and Coach Blanks is trying to make that luck better.
“These kids are battle-tested, and some have been on varsity since they were freshmen,” he said. “We’ve been in the weight room getting stronger, and we’re stressing being in shape. We’ve had the kids practicing in the day to get used to the heat in the early part of the season, and keeping the kids fresh.”
A few wins early on would show the program is progressing, and Southern has a chance. Week three is a game at powerhouse Eastern Randolph, but the Cavaliers open at Western Harnett, then host Seaforth, and take on Fairmont, who they beat last year, in their final non-conference game. Other than Eastern Randolph, which went 11-2 last year and is adding former Scotland quarterback Carter Revelle this season, the non-conference slate includes teams Southern can match up favorably with, and even Eastern, while very talented, is 1A and doesn’t have great depth.
