It said here in the preview story on Southern Lee’s showdown with Eastern Randolph that the Cavaliers would need to put together a complete game in order to upset the Wildcats, who are the state’s fourth-ranked 1A team.
Sure enough, Southern was competitive in its battle with the traditional powerhouse and old foil Burton Cates, who coached Lee County for nine years in between stints with Eastern. But the Cavaliers were too one-dimensional on offense and made too many ill-timed unforced errors to beat a team of the Wildcats caliber. Eastern Randolph pulled away in the second half and won 36-7 Friday night.
The game started to get away from Southern a bit near the end of the first quarter, when the Cavaliers committed three costly penalties on a long drive that resulted in a Wildcat touchdown that gave Eastern the lead back. After gifting the Wildcats a first down on one penalty, the Cavaliers were flagged for a 15-yard late hit on an 19-yard gain for the home team that moved them across midfield. Then, on what would have been third-and-goal from the Southern 10-yard line, quarterback Carter Revelle drew the Cavaliers offsides and then Lucas Smith ran five yards for a score on the next play, with 3:35 left in the second quarter. He ran for two points on the PAT opportunity to make it 15-7.
When Southern misfired offensively and had a quick three-and-out, Revelle led the Wildcats on a two-minute drill that caught the Cavalier defense off-balance and tacked on another late score, on a 16-yard pass to Ray West with 83 seconds left before intermission.
Southern then responded with a quick-hitting drive of their own, but with only one time-out left to them, were only able to reach the Eastern 29 before time ran out and prevented a field-goal attempt.
Down 22-7 at halftime, Southern needed a quick response to avoid falling farther behind. The Cavaliers’ run-heavy offense works great in a close game or in one the Cavaliers are winning, but is much less conducive to mounting a comeback. Still, Southern had its chances in the third quarter.
Cavalier linebacker Jaylin Barnes ended the Wildcats’ opening series of the second half with an interception and gave the his team possession on the Eastern 20-yard line. However, the Wildcat defense held them to no net gain on three plays and forced a 37-yard field goal try for Bryan McCollum, who pulled the kick wide left.
The defense immediately gave Southern another chance on the very next series, this time as Avery Harrington picked off a Revelle pass and gave Southern the ball back at its own 39.
This drive reached Eastern Randolph territory, but another penalty hampered the Cavaliers and they eventually turned the ball over on downs at the Wildcats’ 38.
Revelle, who played for Scotland the past three seasons before transferring to Eastern Randolph for his senior season, threw touchdown passes of 80 and 22 yards in the final quarter to lock it up for the Wildcats. Revelle, who had a reputation for feast-or-famine with the Fighting Scots, lived up to it again, with four touchdown passes and two interceptions.
The lone Southern Lee touchdown came on a five-yard run by Tyrice Douglas with 2:13 left in the first quarter. McCollum made the PAT to tie the score at 7.
Southern returns home this Friday to face Fairmont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.