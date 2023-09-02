It said here in the preview story on Southern Lee’s showdown with Eastern Randolph that the Cavaliers would need to put together a complete game in order to upset the Wildcats, who are the state’s fourth-ranked 1A team.

Sure enough, Southern was competitive in its battle with the traditional powerhouse and old foil Burton Cates, who coached Lee County for nine years in between stints with Eastern. But the Cavaliers were too one-dimensional on offense and made too many ill-timed unforced errors to beat a team of the Wildcats caliber. Eastern Randolph pulled away in the second half and won 36-7 Friday night.