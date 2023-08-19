The Fred Blanks era of Southern Lee football could not have started much better.
The Cavaliers executed the type of gameplan that their new head coach had envisioned in the preseason, controlling time of possession and dominating the line of scrimmage while building a 32-0 lead through three quarters on their way to a 39-14 victory Friday night at Western Harnett.
Tyrice “JoJo” Douglas ran wild on the Eagles, picking up four touchdowns on runs of 4, 29, 11 and 5 yards.
Southern scored on its opening drive after quarterback Robbie Sims connected with Brett Tate-Blanks for a 59-yard gain on a third-and-long situation. Douglas ran four yards for a score, and a successful extra point kick by Bryan McCollum made it 7-0.
Western’s defense stiffened after that, and Southern wasn’t able to extend the lead further until late in the second quarter, when the team scored two late touchdowns and pushed the lead to 20-0 at intermission.
Douglas scored on an 11-yard run after the Eagles turned the ball over to start the second half, and on a five-yard run late in the third quarter to make it 32-0.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers started to tire and committed several penalties on a Western Harnett scoring drive that ended in a short touchdown run by Jalen Baldwin with nine minutes left and put the Eagles on the board, down 32-6. Marcus Tate-Blanks made the stop on Western’s two-point try twice, first from the 3-yard line and then again from one and a half yards out after a penalty on the Cavaliers.
Any hope of a comeback by the Eagles against a fading Southern Lee team went by the wayside, however. The Cavaliers took the ball after the ensuing kickoff and resorted to a power rushing attack to drain time off the clock.
One final score with 3:45 remaining extended the Cavaliers’ lead to 39-6. In garbage time with a lot of Southern reserves in the game, Baldwin ran 70 yards for a touchdown with 2:29 to play to complete the scoring. A successful two-point conversion made it 39-14.
Southern’s Johnnie Jones carried the ball 13 times for 83 yards, and Sims hit all three of his passing attempts for 82 yards. As a team, the Cavaliers outgained Western 331-237, but the disparity was much larger than that before Southern started subbing late in the contest. Defensive back Julian McNeill was named the defensive player of the game.
Baldwin led Western with 109 yards on seven carries, while JJ Moore picked up 90 yards on 15 carries.
Southern will host Seaforth next Friday night, while Western Harnett will travel to West Johnston.
