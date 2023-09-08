What a difference a day makes.
A day after looking extremely rusty following a 17-day layoff in a loss at Montgomery Central, Southern Lee soccer came home for their first Sandhills Athletic Conference match and the first Cavalier soccer match since their stadium was re-christened as Cletis B. Gore Stadium.
Southern got both its conference slate and the Gore Stadium era off to a booming start. Senior forward Angel Terrones terrorized the visiting Scotland Fighting Scots, and already had a hat trick by halftime. The Cavaliers exploded for five more second-half goals and scored a 9-0 mercy-rule victory over Scotland Wednesday evening.
The victory improved the Cavaliers to 3-2 on the season headed into a Thursday evening match at Richmond. Results of that match were not available at press time.
With every team in the league now with at least one SAC match under its belt, the two Lee teams are at the top of the table. Pinecrest and Richmond played to a scoreless draw Wednesday and are tied for third place, but Lee (2-0) and Southern (1-0) have the only clean slates.
The Cavaliers were expected to beat Scotland (0-2-1, 0-2 SAC), which has struggled since the conference was formed and is not a historically strong men’s soccer program, having not had a winning season in well over a decade. However, the Scots do compete hard, and Southern did not want to take them for granted.
It actually took nearly 22 minutes for the Cavaliers to break through. Southern threatened the Scotland goal several times in the early going, with a few shots just barely missing and Scots keeper Jack Herr stopping a few others. Herr has been solid in net for Scotland, with as many as 24 saves in a single match this season. However, the Cavaliers eventually overwhelmed him as they shredded the Scots’ defense.
The breakthrough came in the 22nd minute, when the Scots committed a foul in the goal box and Terrones stepped up to take the penalty kick. Herr guessed wrong and Terrones found the back of the net.
Southern took a 2-0 lead five minutes later, when Herr aggressively came out to the front of the box trying to corral a free ball, but was unable to cover it before the Cavaliers blasted it inside the top right corner of the goal.
In the 34th minute, Terrones took a shot from 35 yards out and put it just inside the left post for a 3-0 lead.
He got one more in the final minute of action. The Scots were moving with the ball through the midfield when Southern’s Brian Ricon made a nifty steal near the middle of the field and headed toward the Scotland goal. The Scots converged on him, but he found Terrones on a wing and passed the ball his way at about 25 yards away. Terrones finished with 32 seconds remaining in the first half to make it 4-0 at the break.
Southern dominated after the break, scoring five more times to blow the match wide open, and it was called early after the Cavaliers reached a nine-goal lead. Complete statistics were not yet available at press time.
After visiting Richmond on Thursday, Southern will travel to Pinecrest on Monday.
