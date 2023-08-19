Cumberland County held a soccer tournament, and they get to watch teams from Lee and Moore counties try to win it today.
Southern Lee kept rolling in Thursday’s semifinal of the Battle for the Bell Soccer Tournament, a season-opening event held every August. The Cavaliers beat Jack Britt in Wednesday’s first round and then downed Jack Britt 4-1 on Thursday to make it to the final of the tournament for the second year in a row.
Lee County won the tournament when it was held for the first time in 2017, but the Yellow Jackets have not entered in recent years. Pinecrest won three straight titles from 2018-19 and 2021, and last year, Terry Sanford finally returned the bell to its home county when it beat Southern 4-2 in the finals.
The Haymount Victory Bell’s history dates from 1995, and for many years it was a trophy passed back and forth in an annual rivalry between Terry Sanford and Fayetteville Academy, until the Cumberland County Schools forbade competition with private schools. In 2017, the trophy was revived for the first edition of the tournament. The event raises money for Miller’s Crew, a program that provides job training to adolescents and adults with developmental disabilities in the Fayetteville area. Eight teams compete annually at various venues inside Cumberland County.
This year’s tournament will end in an all-Sandhills Athletic Conference final. Pinecrest downed Terry Sanford 4-0 on Thursday after defeating Cape Fear 1-0 in the opening round. The match will not count in the SAC standings, and the teams will play their conference home-and-home series later this season. The Patriots and Cavaliers split their season series last year.
The championship match will be played tonight at 7 p.m., at Methodist University.
All of the scoring in Southern’s match with Jack Britt (1-1) occurred in the first half. Kyle Jones scored twice for the Cavaliers, with Roger Rodriguez and Brayan Alvarez scoring one goal each. Donnie Long and Alex Villatoro each had an assist.
Danis Cabrera played the whole match in net for Southern.
The Cavaliers’ home opener will take place Monday night at 7 p.m. against Western Guilford.
Middle Creek 4, Lee County 2
Lee County head coach Brad Wicker told his team that their second match of 2023, against Middle Creek, would be tougher than the opening win over Cary.
The Yellow Jackets put up a strong showing in Thursday’s match against the Mustangs, who reached the third round of the 4A state playoffs a year ago, but were unable to hold on in the second half after a very strong first half of play ended with the 3A Jackets on top 1-0.
Middle Creek was able to take control of the match after the break and score four times to overcome Lee.
Hector Rodriguez and Brandon Harding each scored for Lee County. Christopher Orellana had an assist.
The Jackets will host Enloe on Monday evening.
