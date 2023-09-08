FB PREVIEW 1

Southern Lee was hard at work practicing Wednesday evening as they get ready for Fairmont on Friday. A win would make the Cavaliers 3-1 on a season for the first time since 2016.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

One more week of non-conference play remains before Lee County and Southern Lee will head into the Sandhills Athletic Conference race in search of a state playoff trip come November. Both teams will try to head into conference play on a good note after suffering their first loss of the season last Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets traveled to Greensboro and took on 4A Southeast Guilford in a game that saw the Jackets cut a 15-point halftime deficit to just one at the end of the third quarter. Lee then trailed by the same 15 points with less than five minutes to play, but scored a touchdown and then needed a defensive stop to have a chance to tie or win the game, but the host Falcons eked out two first downs and were able to run out the clock for the 36-29 victory.