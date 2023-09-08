One more week of non-conference play remains before Lee County and Southern Lee will head into the Sandhills Athletic Conference race in search of a state playoff trip come November. Both teams will try to head into conference play on a good note after suffering their first loss of the season last Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets traveled to Greensboro and took on 4A Southeast Guilford in a game that saw the Jackets cut a 15-point halftime deficit to just one at the end of the third quarter. Lee then trailed by the same 15 points with less than five minutes to play, but scored a touchdown and then needed a defensive stop to have a chance to tie or win the game, but the host Falcons eked out two first downs and were able to run out the clock for the 36-29 victory.
The Jackets face another 4A foe tonight, as Panther Creek (0-2) comes down US 1 from Cary seeking its first win of the season. The Panthers are a similar foe to Southeast Guilford in the sense that their early-season record came against very difficult opposition, and this is not a game that Lee can take for granted.
As for Southern Lee, the Cavaliers will be heavy favorites to take care of Fairmont, the team they beat last season for their lone win. Southern is coming off a 36-15 road loss to Eastern Randolph, the state’s sixth-ranked 1A team according to MaxPreps. The Cavaliers could have had a shot in that game had they not shot themselves in the foot with costly penalties and turnovers, and will need to clean this up to be competitive in SAC play.
Lee Christian has the week off in football.
FAIRMONT AT SOUTHERN LEE
This game was a bittersweet moment for the Cavaliers a year ago. Southern won 41-22, ending a 16-game losing streak for the program. However, it was marred by a sideline fight with 10:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. After the fight was broken up, the referees had a brief conversation with coaches and administrators of both schools and then walked off the field, leaving Southern with a win.
Southern had other chances to win that season, but never did. The Golden Tornadoes, who had actually held a 14-0 lead on the Cavaliers before Southern went on a 41-6 run, would win just twice and finish at 2-8.
The teams renewed the contract, and so Fairmont comes to Cletis B. Gore Stadium tonight. Everyone hopes that same emotions and tensions do not flare this time around.
Some things are the same. As it was a year ago, Fairmont comes into this game with a 1-2 record, with the same type of win. The Tornadoes defeated Lumberton by two in their season opener a year ago and did the same this season, and then lost to Purnell Swett and Westover. However, the Cavaliers, who were winless before facing Fairmont a year ago, already own two wins this season.
This game could run quickly, as both teams operate a run-heavy offense. Fairmont has thrown just 22 passes in three games, divided between three different players, and when the Tornadoes do pass, they haven’t done it particularly well, completing 11 of 22 passes for 100 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
Tyrice Douglas, who had 128 yards on eight carries and three touchdowns for Southern Lee a year ago, is back this season and is Southern’s leading rusher, with 439 yards on 53 carries and nine scores already. The Cavaliers should be able to move the ball, and did so even in the loss to Eastern Randolph. They just need to avoid stopping themselves.
Southern Lee hasn’t begun a season at 3-1 since 2016, when the Cavaliers actually started 3-0 before a loss to Pinecrest. They will be favored to change all of that tonight.
PANTHER CREEK AT LEE COUNTY
Panther Creek, like Southeast Guilford, comes into tonight’s game after a bad loss to a strong team. The Panthers were hammered 49-14 by undefeated Leesville Road last week, after losing their opener 20-12 to Hillside.
Panther Creek, a member of the Southeast Wake 4A Conference, has made the 4A state playoffs five consecutive seasons. The Panthers reached the East Regional semifinal in 2021, when they were 10-4 and lost to eventual state champion Cardinal Gibbons in the fourth round.
The Panthers run a very pass-heavy offense, having run the ball 35 times for a net minus-16 yards in their first two contests. However, they can throw effectively. Panther Creek has played two quarterbacks this fall, seniors Will Clancy and Matthew Sanders, and the Panthers have completed 31 of 47 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns. The only bad point in the passing attack has been five interceptions. Turnovers could be a key factor this game. Between the one fumble lost and those five picks, Panther Creek has six turnovers in two games.
Junior Marion Turner is dangerous for the Panthers in the return game and also has five receptions in the first two weeks of the season for 104 yards. Three Panther Creek receivers already have more than 100 yards receiving, Nare Means (11-165), Sergio Castellon (11-112, TD), and Turner.
The Jackets have fared well against pass-first attacks in the past and hope that trend will continue on Friday night. The MaxPreps power rating system gives Lee a slight advantage and the Jackets will likely be favored to win by a few points at home.
