Southern Lee came into Friday night’s game with Fairmont as better than a three-touchdown favorite, according to NCPreps and their Simmons Ratings. However, no one in Cavalier country was taking anything for granted.

Southern struck early and struck hard against visiting Fairmont, reaching the end zone after just a minute of play and dominating from wire to wire in blowing out the Golden Tornadoes 38-12. The Cavaliers led 38-0 before the visitors scored two late touchdowns against a Southern defense made up mostly of JV players.