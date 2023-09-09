Southern Lee came into Friday night’s game with Fairmont as better than a three-touchdown favorite, according to NCPreps and their Simmons Ratings. However, no one in Cavalier country was taking anything for granted.
Southern struck early and struck hard against visiting Fairmont, reaching the end zone after just a minute of play and dominating from wire to wire in blowing out the Golden Tornadoes 38-12. The Cavaliers led 38-0 before the visitors scored two late touchdowns against a Southern defense made up mostly of JV players.
JoJo Douglas ran for 204 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as Southern (3-1 overall) entered Sandhills Athletic Conference play on its best start to a season since 2016, when the Cavaliers opened 3-0. Southern will face much tougher competition when league play gets under way, but the Cavaliers are better equipped to face it than they have been in a long time.
Southern was eager to redeem a poor performance in last week’s loss to Eastern Randolph, in which the Cavaliers basically beat themselves with penalties and other unforced errors. It was clear that it wasn’t going to be the same kind of night when quarterback Robbie Sims hit Brett Tate-Blanks for a 70-yard touchdown just a minute into the game. Southern’s defense then got a quick stop and the Cavaliers went back on the march, extending the lead to 14-0 with 6:36 left in the second quarter on a three-yard run by Douglas.
Southern continued to apply heat to the Fairmont offense in the second quarter, and the offense continued to rumble, with Julian McNeill finding paydirt from four yards out and then Douglas romping 54 yards to give the Cavaliers a 28-0 halftime lead.
Southern pushed the lead to 35-0 on a five-yard run from Douglas in the third quarter, and then kicker Bryan McCollum, who had come up just a bit short on a 44-yard field goal attempt in the first half, made one from 33 yards to complete the scoring.
Southern has been focused on building depth and experience throughout the season and sent in a host of JV players to finish the game. The Tornadoes scored twice against them, but it was far too little, too late.
Sims, who did not complete a pass last week, hit on six of seven for 112 yards this time around.
The Cavaliers will open conference play next Friday night on the road against the Richmond Raiders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.