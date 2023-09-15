SAC SOCCER 1

Southern defender Brian Ricon and his teammates are in first place in the Sandhills after defeating Hoke 4-2 in overtime Wednesday night.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

For the second match in a row, Southern Lee soccer played an extra 20 minutes. When it was over, the Cavaliers found themselves atop the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.

Southern hosted Hoke County and played the Bucks to a 2-all draw through regulation. Under SAC rules, teams play two 10-minute overtime periods, with the match ending in a draw if still tied after the OT sessions. But just like on Monday night at Pinecrest, the Cavaliers held the line in overtime and scored in the second extra session for the win. In fact, this time they scored twice, and defeated Hoke 4-2 to improve to 3-1 in conference play.