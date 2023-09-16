For the second match in a row, Southern Lee soccer played an extra 20 minutes. When it was over, the Cavaliers found themselves atop the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.
Southern hosted Hoke County and played the Bucks to a 2-all draw through regulation. Under SAC rules, teams play two 10-minute overtime periods, with the match ending in a draw if still tied after the OT sessions. But just like on Monday night at Pinecrest, the Cavaliers held the line in overtime and scored in the second extra session for the win. In fact, this time they scored twice, and defeated Hoke 4-2 to improve to 3-1 in conference play.
The win put Southern a half-game in front of Lee County (5-4, 2-1), which took its first league loss of the season Wednesday night with a 3-1 loss at Pinecrest. This was only the second regular-season loss the Yellow Jackets have ever had in the SAC; Southern beat Lee 5-4 on Oct. 19 of last year.
Hoke (8-3, 2-2) is a legitimate contender this season, having shut out the Richmond team that handed the Cavaliers their only loss in conference play. Hoke’s only other conference loss was at Lee, and its only other loss before Wednesday was at United Eight leader Lumberton. Against Southern, neither team scored in the first half, but both scored twice in the second. Junior keeper Jovanni Patricio checked in at the 60-minute mark, midway through the second half, and remained on the field when the match went into overtime. He allowed one goal in regulation but had a clean sheet in OT. Danis Cabrera started the match and was also strong in goal, allowing just one goal in 60 minutes of work. The Bucks have been averaging three goals a contest and Southern held them to two in 100 minutes.
Meanwhile, Brayan Alvarez scored twice, and Angel Terrones and Krystian Maciejewski each had one goal.
Southern, now 5-3 overall, will step out of conference on Monday and try to avenge a bad loss it took 10 days ago at Montgomery Central, when the Cavaliers had to face the Timberwolves after a 17-day layoff. Central (5-2), the 10th-ranked team in the 3A West, won 7-0.
Lee, the 11th-ranked team in the 3A East, fell into a 2-0 hole in the first half at Pinecrest and couldn’t get out of it. The Jackets have another tough league game on Monday when they travel to Richmond. The Raiders (4-3-1, 2-1-1) are in third place in the conference after downing Union Pines (3-7, 1-2) on Wednesday. Hoke and Pinecrest (6-2-1, 1-1-1) are tied for fourth by percentage.
