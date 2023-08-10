Central Carolina Community College celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2023 as the school observed its 62nd Commencement Exercises on Aug. 7 at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic & Conference Center in Sanford.

CCCC President Dr. Lisa M. Chapman said in her summer graduation address: “Graduation represents the culmination of the efforts of all divisions of the College along with those of our graduating students, which makes it one of the most exciting days of our academic calendar.