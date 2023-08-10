Central Carolina Community College celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2023 as the school observed its 62nd Commencement Exercises on Aug. 7 at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic & Conference Center in Sanford.
CCCC President Dr. Lisa M. Chapman said in her summer graduation address: “Graduation represents the culmination of the efforts of all divisions of the College along with those of our graduating students, which makes it one of the most exciting days of our academic calendar.
“Graduates, your college family is proud of each and every one of you for all you have accomplished and we are honored to join you today as we celebrate your achievements,” Chapman said. “Our community is proud of CCCC and it is because of how our graduates represent us that we enjoy respect for the College throughout Chatham, Harnett, and Lee Counties. I know you will continue that tradition and I want to thank you for how you have represented the Cougar Nation as students and how you will continue to represent us as alumni.”
“It is an incredibly exciting time to be a part of the College family with all the economic success in our region,” Chapman continued. “Our College describes itself as a first-class opportunity and a leading workforce partner, because we have endeavored to provide you with an exceptional education so you can become part of the tremendous career opportunities that await you in our area. You have worked hard and persevered, and we look forward to your next successful steps, whatever they may be — I am so proud of you and so honored to serve as your president.”
The Class of 2023 summer graduation ceremonies recognized 215 graduating students.
Melissa Fogarty, 2022-2023 CCCC Faculty Member of the Year, was Chief Marshal and Mace Bearer.
Students presenting Commencement Addresses were Alexander Williams and Raven Elder.
Williams, who was graduating with his diploma in Medical Assisting, told his fellow graduates that it was not an easy journey. “Being 36, it’s hard not to feel as though I have wasted a great deal of my life working to better myself, but I am also extremely proud of the person I am today,” said Williams.
“I have never had more supportive instructors in a program and I owe them a great deal,” said Williams. “Their doors were always open to us for anything. And for that, I am forever grateful.”
Williams said to show yourself some mercy and a little grace. “For some of you, your schooling journey is complete. But never stop learning, growing, and working to be the best version of yourself you can be,” said Williams. “Congratulations to the Class of 2023. Go out into the world and do good.”
Elder, an Associate in Arts graduate, began her experience here as a student at Lee Early College. She plans to study International Business at N.C. A&T State University. “As we all stand here, I want to say congratulations on all the hard work, sacrifices, and tears you put in time and time again to be here today. With that being said, remember you deserve to be here,” said Elder.
“We have huge futures ahead of us. Say thank you for the experiences gained and the lessons learned. Now It’s time to apply it ‘to the real world.’ Hopefully, most of you are excited for this change to come.”
Elder told her fellow graduates that everything in life will not be an ice cream sundae with sprinkles on top — and life will not always go in ways you plan. “As people, we aren’t perfect and we’re bound to make mistakes. But let these mistakes become an opportunity in your eyes,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for all of you!”
Presenting the graduates was Dr. Kristi Short, Vice President/Chief Academic Officer.
Conferring of Diplomas was by Dr. Chapman and Julian Philpott, Chair of the Central Carolina Community College Board of Trustees.
Music was provided by the Ensemble of: Violins — Ken Hoyle and Samantha Lane; Viola — Karen Huey and Emily Troutman; Guitar — David Watson; Clarinet — Lauren Winkens; Cello — Alyson Cochrane; Pianist — Carol Troutman; and Vocalist — Jordan Watson.
Providing the invocation and benediction during the graduation was Pastor Kenneth Swann of Cameron Grove AME Zion Church.
Dr. Jon Matthews, CCCC Provost — Harnett County, presented special awards.
During the graduation exercise, academic award winners were recognized — Kimberly Myeisha Allen, Tyler Renken, Jason Weber, April Armstrong, and Alexander Williams.
Also recognized were graduates who are members of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
Following the commencement exercise, family and friends gathered to take pictures of their graduate’s special day.
For information about Central Carolina Community College and its programs, visit its website, www.cccc.edu.
