Central Carolina Community College’s College and Career Readiness Commencement Exercises were held Aug. 7 at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic & Conference Center, honoring the achievements of more than 117 students.
Dr. Lisa M. Chapman, CCCC president, welcomed the audience.
“We are so proud of the accomplishments of our College and Career Ready graduates,” she said. “They have succeeded in completing an important foundational credential, and as members of our CCCC family of students, they will continue to be supported by the college in their career pathway endeavors. There is so much opportunity in our region and we are looking forward to seeing all of our graduates participate in this strong regional economy.”
Dr. Kristi Short, CCCC vice president/chief academic officer, introduced the commencement student speaker.
Student speaker Heaven James told her fellow graduates about the transition from traditional high school to enrolling at CCCC.
“At first I thought it would be weird and hard, but I soon realized I could show my full potential and graduate,” she said. “I could show my love for learning. I honestly enjoyed my experience here at CCCC and have made life-long connections.”
James offered these words of encouragement — “Life is full of trials and tribulations, never stop believing in yourself and take time for yourself.”
The Mace Bearer was Dr. Nutan Varma, CCCC coordinator for Career and Academic Engagement, Harnett County.
Claudia Farnandez, CCCC dean of Career and Academic Engagement, recognized honor graduates Kaylee MacKenzie Haire, Stephanie Lewis, Kamau Muiruir, David Joseph Norton, Austin Ongley, and Jacob Anthony Phillips.
Presentation of candidates was Anita Green, CCCC lead ASE instructor and interim CCR coordinator.
Diplomas were conferred by Dr. Chapman and CCCC Trustee Taylor Vorbeck.
Music was by Hunter Hoyle and Ken Hoyle.
Invocation and Benediction was by Joshua Johnson, director of Corrections Education Programs.
Farnandez noted in her closing remarks: “During this time of success, take pleasure and satisfaction in what you achieve, and when you are challenged to figure out what to do next, whether it is to continue your education, start a career, or change jobs, do not hesitate to look for guidance from the people who helped you reach this day.
“Here at Central Carolina Community College, we have your back. We are your community — and we are here to support your academic and workforce preparation journey,” she said. “You have worked hard. You deserve to be proud of this achievement, and to take this opportunity to celebrate.”
Following the commencement exercises, family and friends celebrated with the graduates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.