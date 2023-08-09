SANNWS-08-09-23 BIOTECH 1

Dr. Lisa Smelser (left), Central Carolina Community College Biotechnology Department Chair, visits with (left to right) Rodney Lam from CSL Seqirus, Ebony Arrington from Pfizer, Cameron Rose Dyer from Astellas Gene Therapies and Brad Mickey from Astellas Gene Therapies.

 Photo by William Pate

An upcoming generation of professionals creating life-improving therapies got some valuable insider’s advice and made personal contacts in the industry recently thanks to the first-ever Biotechnology networking session at Central Carolina Community College.

The idea actually began with industry. Dr. Lisa Smelser, who leads the college program in Biotechnology and helped organize the session, said an advisory board heavily involved in shaping the industry-based curriculum asked for the opportunity to continue building a vibrant community around the biotechnology workforce.