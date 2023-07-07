PITTSBORO — Eleven educators attended the STEM Educator Solar Institute sponsored by the National Science Foundation and the CREATE Energy Center June 27-29 at Central Carolina Community College’s Chatham Main Campus in Pittsboro.

Participants and the schools they represent were: Kellie Buchanan (Holly Springs High School), Ann Castillo (Clyde A. Erwin High School), Alison Hooker (East Surry High School), Amy Jessup (East Surry High School), Bree Kerwin (Seaforth High School), Janet Mitchell (Eckerd Connects), Kimberly Oakley (New Century Middle School), Denise Renfro (Douglas Byrd High School), Joe Roche (Wor Wic Community College), Richard Strohecker (Richmond Community College), and David Zimmer (IC Imagine).