The May 2023 graduates of the Central Carolina Community College Associate Degree Nursing program all took the Next Generation NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) and passed on the first writing.
The Next Generation test is a new NCLEX, deployed on April 1, and designed to test the clinical judgment of the new entry level nurse in today’s health setting.
The new test was launched by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN). Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX® Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.
“New nurses are increasingly required to make more complex decisions about patient care. The NCLEX is a high stakes licensure exam that uses computerized adaptive testing to measure the competence of the entry level nurse,” said Dr. Barbara Campbell, CCCC chair of the Louise L. Tuller School of Nursing. “We are proud that our first group of students taking the Next Generation NCLEX were all able to pass within the minimum number of items. The faculty has worked hard to implement active learning strategies which facilitate the nursing students in demonstrating clinical judgment prior to testing. The result has enabled more competent nurses to join the profession and provide care to the community.”
The CCCC Louise L. Tuller School of Nursing offers two programs — Practical Nursing and Associate Degree Nursing.
The CCCC faculty is committed to providing high quality nursing education designed to promote the development of nursing students to be prepared for the role of an entry level professional registered nurse who is qualified to meet the diverse health-care of the service area.
