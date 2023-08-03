SANNWS-08-03-23 FORKLIFT DONATION 1

Carolina Handling recently donated three forklifts to CCCC for its Building Bridges program.

 Submitted photo

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Handling is assisting workforce development efforts at Central Carolina Community College with the donation of three forklifts to the school’s Building Bridges program.

A free, seven-day program for the unemployed, underemployed and those with a criminal record, Building Bridges is a job readiness boot camp that offers soft skills instruction alongside forklift training and OSHA-10 certification to make graduates job ready in a short time.