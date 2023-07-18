SANNWS-07-18-23 MENTAL HEALTH 1

These 11 Central Carolina Community College faculty and staff members recently participated in Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training. MHFA prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

Central Carolina Community College brought Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training to its Sanford campus on June 27-28. Faculty and staff members Leigh Beam, Amy Bradbury, Kels Brucker, Joelle Chase, Peggy Cotten, Brandi Hernandez, Miranda Manfredi, Leslie Matthews, Regina Minter, Tanasha Murchison, and Falecia Simmons participated in the training.

“In 2021 4,041 people lost their lives to overdose in North Carolina,” said Kelly L. Dorman, CCCC Criminal Justice Studies Department Chair, who conducted the class. “Over 450,000 people in North Carolina have a serious mental disorder. Post-COVID, the rates of depression, anxiety, and other disorders have risen. The odds are pretty good that one will come across someone with a mental disorder at some point in our daily lives. The vast majority of those interactions will be benign, but occasionally one may meet someone that is either in the midst of a substance use or a mental health crisis.”