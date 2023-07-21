SANNWS-07-21-23 PRICE (MUG)

Phillip Price

Dr. Phillip Price is leaving his leadership role at Central Carolina Community College to become vice president and chief finance officer of the N.C. Community College System, beginning July 24.

Price, a Certified Public Accountant, has served at CCCC since 2013. He has most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer and previously held the role of vice president of Administrative Services.