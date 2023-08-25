Stephen Reeves, a student at Central Carolina Community College, is one of 213 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. Nearly 1,100 applications were received.
Reeves, of Raeford, is pursuing associate degrees in computer integrated machining and mechanical engineering at CCCC.
“I feel very proud and grateful,” Reeves said. “I have worked really hard to get and keep my 4.0 GPA and I am glad PTK recognized my hard work.”
Reeves notes that he likes the hands-on training at CCCC.
“The programs here at CCCC teach students how to actually do the tasks required,” he said. The advantage of that is when students step up to higher education levels, they automatically have a skillset that makes them more valuable managers and leaders in their industry.”
A total of $213,000 will be awarded this year through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation, which provides multiple Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships earmarked for international students.
“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, said. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”
The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion but also give students the opportunity to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.
“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” Dr. Monica Marlowe, executive director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation, said. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.
The CCCC PTK chapter, chartered in 2010, sets a higher standard for membership eligibility than the national organization: a 3.7 grade point average rather than the 3.5 GPA that national requires. In its years of existence, the college’s Beta Sigma Phi Chapter has garnered a number of prestigious recognitions from PTK. These include the Five-Star ranking — the highest ranking a chapter can receive for excellence, and awards at regional PTK conferences. It has also reached out to the community with service projects, such as assisting food banks and shelters.
Advisors are Sandra Castonguay, department chair of Information and Engineering Technologies; Kelly Dorman, department chair of Criminal Justice Studies, and Lara Abels, History instructor.
