Coach Dal Langston begins his second season as Central Carolina Community College volleyball coach — and he is excited about the season ahead.
“These are great kids with loads of character,” said Coach Langston. “They work hard on the court and in the classroom. I think they will be a team the community can be proud of.”
Coach Langston said of the 2023 CCCC team: “The main strength of this team is that they are very athletic. There are several athletes that can play multiple positions. It makes figuring out a lineup difficult.”
Coach Langston has four returning athletes (with high school and hometown listed) — Karli Bullard (Grace Christian, Sanford), Zoey Hodges (Lee Christian, Sanford), Kammi Naude (Grays Creek, Elizabethtown), and Anna Strickland (Grace Christian, Sanford).
New members of this year’s CCCC volleyball squad, including name, high school and hometown, are: Kailey Edwards (Southern Lee, Sanford), Kendal Gaines (Lee County, Sanford), Kassidy Gross (Lee County, Sanford), Olivia Jones (Chatham Central, Bear Creek), Johnna Lawrence (Southern Lee, Sanford), Carley Marcum (Southern Lee, Sanford), Janie Ragsdale (Tifton County, Tifton, Ga.), Ashlee Rains (Chatham Charter, Silk Hope), and Savanna Rosser (Lee County, Sanford).
“Obviously, winning is important, but I think if we come through the season competing, giving 100% effort on the court and in the classroom, we will be successful,” said Coach Langston.
“Probably what excites me the most is that they are all good people and it should be a good year.”
Aug. 17 — at Lenoir CC (6:30 p.m.); 22 — at Guilford Tech CC (6 p.m.); 24 — at Pitt CC (6:30 p.m.); 28 — at Louisburg College (6:30 p.m.); 30 — Louisburg College (6:30 p.m.); 31 — Lenoir CC (6 p.m.)
Sept. 7 — at Rockingham CC (6:30 p.m.); 12 — Caldwell CC & Technical College (6:30 p.m.); 14 — Pitt CC (6:30 p.m.); 19 — Sandhills CC (6:30 p.m.); 26 — at Patrick & Henry CC (6:30 p.m.).
Oct. 3 — at Sandhills CC (6 p.m.); 5 — Rockingham CC (6:30 p.m.); 10 — Patrick & Henry CC (6:30 p.m.); 12 — at Caldwell CC & Technical College (6:30 p.m.); Oct. 21 — Region 10 Tournament.
