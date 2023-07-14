Central Carolina Community College student Rosalio “Leo” Avalos of Sanford won the gold medal for Internetworking in the recent SkillsUSA national championships in Atlanta, Ga.

SkillsUSA is an organization supporting development of career and technical skills for students in middle school, high school, and college. The SkillsUSA Mission Statement: “SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. We improve the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of SkillsUSA Framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. Our vision is to produce the most highly skilled workforce in the world, providing every member the opportunity for career success.”