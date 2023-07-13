Central Carolina Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® — Stroke Rural Recognition Bronze award for its efforts to optimize stroke care and eliminate rural healthcare outcome disparities.
This new award recognizes the efforts of hospitals nationwide to address the unique health needs of rural communities. People who live in rural areas live an average of three years fewer than their urban counterparts. They have a 40% higher likelihood of developing heart disease and face a 30% increased risk for stroke mortality — a gap that has grown over the past two decades.
“Central Carolina is committed to changing that,” said Liz Barber, RN, Stroke Coordinator at CCH. “Rural communities deserve high quality stroke care. I’m proud of our team for their commitment to stroke care excellence and this achievement.”
“We are proud that Central Carolina is being recognized for the important work we do every day to improve the lives of people in Lee County who are affected by stroke, giving them the best possible chance of recovery and survival,” Chris Fensterle, CEO of Central Carolina Hospital said. “As a hospital in a rural community, we deal with characteristics such as extended interfacility transportation times and limited staffing resources. We’ve made it a goal to make sure those hurdles do not affect the standard of care our stoke patients receive.”
The AHA award recognizes hospitals nationwide for their efforts toward acute stroke care excellence as demonstrated by composite score compliance to guideline-directed care for:
• Intravenous thrombolytic therapy
• Timely hospital inter-facility transfers
• Symptom timeline and deficit assessment documentation
• Emergency medical services communication
• Stroke expert consultation
As the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, the AHA recognizes the importance of healthcare services provided to people living in rural areas by rural hospitals that play a vital role in initiation of timely evidence-based care.
“Patients and health care professionals in Lee County face unique healthcare challenges and opportunities,” said Karen E. Joynt Maddox, MD, MPH, volunteer expert for the American Heart Association, co-author on “Call to Action: Rural Health: A Presidential Advisory From the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association” and co-director of the Center for Health Economics and Policy at the Institute for Public Health at Washington University in St. Louis, MO.
“Central Carolina has furthered this important work to improve care for all Americans, regardless of where they live.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.