Central Carolina Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® — Stroke Rural Recognition Bronze award for its efforts to optimize stroke care and eliminate rural healthcare outcome disparities.

This new award recognizes the efforts of hospitals nationwide to address the unique health needs of rural communities. People who live in rural areas live an average of three years fewer than their urban counterparts. They have a 40% higher likelihood of developing heart disease and face a 30% increased risk for stroke mortality — a gap that has grown over the past two decades.