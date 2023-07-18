Doug and Drew Hanzel, of Savannah, Ga., who have won a record seven titles, highlight the field at the 54th edition of the National Father-Son Invitational at The Country Club of North Carolina, that will be contested on the Cardinal and Dogwood Courses July 21-23.
The Hanzels have won the Championship division four times (2005, 2006, 2009 and 2011) and the Senior division three times (2019, 2020 and 2022).
The elder Hanzel is the 2013 U.S. Senior Amateur champion, runner-up in 2022 and was the low amateur at the 2012 and 2013 U.S. Senior Opens. Both Hanzels played college golf at Kent State University. Doug, a physician, endowed a golf scholarship at their alma mater.
Notable past winners of the National Father-Son Invitational, conducted annually by CCNC, that began in 1970, include Tom and Tom Kite, Jr; Arthur and Scott Hoch; Rod and Steve Spittle; and Kelly and Blair Miller.
The tournament was conceived by Dale Morey, a CCNC member and a noted amateur player who was also a basketball All-America at LSU. He won the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship in 1974 and 1977.
“For more than a half a century, The Country Club of North Carolina has hosted the National Father-Son Invitational, which has become an institution for us,” said CCNC president Mark Reinemann. “We warmly welcome the many competitors from around the U.S. Our membership extends its best wishes and rolls out our renowned hospitality to everyone and hope the golf is memorable for all.”
Among the 44 teams entered are Justin and Jackson Bode of Pinehurst, N.C. and CCNC members who captured the Championship division in both 2021 and 2022. Jackson is a collegiate golfer at Davidson.
The field consists of players from 13 states, who will play both the Cardinal and Dogwood Courses in the three-day competition: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia,
The format for the 54th Invitational consists of three flights, all gross — Championship, Senior (Fathers must be 55 or older), Super Senior (Fathers must be 70 or older). The scoring format is better ball of each team for the first two rounds from division-designated tees (July 21-22) and then combined score on the event’s final day (July 23). The Cardinal Course will be used on July 21 and 23 and the Dogwood Course on July 22.
Past champions (regardless of division) are indicated in italics.
CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION (18)
Justin & Jackson Bode (Pinehurst, N.C.)
David & Taft Courie (Fayetteville, N.C.)
Dan & Jordan Cross (Reidsville, N.C.)
Anthony & Jimmy Gammon (Eden, N.C.)
Michael & Hudsen Hitch (Commerce Twp., Mich.)
Darrin & Jack Hotts (Troy, Mich.)
Colby & Chris Hutchins (Pinehurst, N.C.)
Austin & Larry Lis (Avello, Pa.)
John & Joey Maniaci (Rochester, Mich.)
Patrick & Patrick G. Myers (Westlake, Ohio)
Cade & Courtney McLaughlin (Sarasota, Fla.)
Peter & William Melvin (Pinehurst, N.C.)
Barry & William Neff (Fayetteville, N.C.)
Bizzell & Chip Pate (Pinehurst, N.C.)
Brandon & Michael Pricer (Beverly Hills, Mich.)
Chuck & Chase Tickle (Raleigh, N.C.)
Will & Shane Wagner (Charlotte, N.C.)
Bo & Andy Andrews (Knoxville, Tenn./Raleigh, N.C.)
Chris & Steve Berry (Pinehurst, N.C.)
Ben & John Brundred (Potomac, Md./Potomac, Md.)
Everett & Skip Eynon (Houston, Texas/Columbia, S.C.)
Doug & Drew Hanzel (Savannah, Ga.)
Tyler and Mark Jensen (Charlotte, N.C.)
Drake & Charles Kane (Raleigh, N.C.)
Paul & George Mavrikes (Potomac, Md.)
Tom & Casey McKee (Carlsbad, Calif.)
Paul & Luke Nesbitt (Clarkston, Mich.)
Paul Nesbitt & Jake Shives (Clarkston, Mich.)
Howard III & Howard IV Peterson (Weirton, W. Va.)
SUPER SENIOR DIVISION (14)
Will and Mike Betts (Leechburg, Pa.)
Brian & Ed Dillard (Cary, N.C./Wallace, N.C.)
Scott & Marshall Fleming (Suffolk, Va.)
Rick & Dan Gossin (Pinehurst, N.C.)
John & Jeffrey Long (Murrells Inlet, S.C.)
James & Wes Martin (Denver, Colo./Dallas, Texas)
Tom & Steve Reh (La Verne, Calif.)
Cliff & Jason Seastrunk (Raleigh, N.C.)
Ryan & Skip Tendall (North Potomac, Md.)
Todd Turner & Ben Bonner (West End, N.C./Greensboro, N.C)
Todd & Drew Turner (West End, N.C./Raleigh, N.C.)
Russell & Will Warner (Fayetteville, N.C./Pinehurst, N.C.)
Rusty & Jeff Wells (Pinehurst, N.C.)
Walker & Walker Worth (Fayetteville, N.C.)
