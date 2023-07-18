Doug and Drew Hanzel, of Savannah, Ga., who have won a record seven titles, highlight the field at the 54th edition of the National Father-Son Invitational at The Country Club of North Carolina, that will be contested on the Cardinal and Dogwood Courses July 21-23.

The Hanzels have won the Championship division four times (2005, 2006, 2009 and 2011) and the Senior division three times (2019, 2020 and 2022).