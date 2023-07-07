The state of North Carolina will be well represented at The Country Club of North Carolina’s Cardinal Course on July 10 in 36-hole qualifying for the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship with 73 players in the field of 84.

The Carolinas Golf Association will oversee the qualifying for the U.S. Amateur, conducted annually by the United States Golf Association. At stake are three berths in the championship field of 312 players at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado, August 14-20. Players will use both the first and 10th tees, at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.