The state of North Carolina will be well represented at The Country Club of North Carolina’s Cardinal Course on July 10 in 36-hole qualifying for the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship with 73 players in the field of 84.
The Carolinas Golf Association will oversee the qualifying for the U.S. Amateur, conducted annually by the United States Golf Association. At stake are three berths in the championship field of 312 players at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado, August 14-20. Players will use both the first and 10th tees, at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
Seven members of CCNC are in the field including Vanderbilt rising junior Jackson Van Paris, who won the 2023 Sunnehanna Amateur Championship and was a semifinalist at the recent North and South Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2. The other CCNC members are Jackson Bode, a rising sophomore at Davidson, Peter Myers, the 2023 Division III NCISAA State individual champion for the O’Neal School, which was the state runner-up, Jennings Glenn of Raleigh who plays at Elon College as well as Dan Gossin, Bizzell Pate and Henry Pate.
Several Tar Heel State golfers with earlier success in 2023 will also compete including Walker Isley of Oak Island and UNC-Wilmington, who won the 2023 North Carolina Amateur. William Buchanan of Greensboro was second in the Carolinas Mid-Amateur; Maddux Cook of Wilmington won the North Carolina Junior Boys Match Play; and Luke Mosley of Greenville was the runner-up at the Carolina Junior Boys in 2023.
North Carolina State’s Nick Mathews of Mebane and Spencer Oxendine of Fayetteville, UNC-Greensboro’s Symon Balbin of Pinehurst and Jack Marcotte of Greensboro, High Point’s Grady Newton of Winston-Salem, Appalachian State’s Colin Browning, of Charlotte, East Carolina’s Tyler DeChellis of Clayton, and Wingate’s Colin Dutton of Foxfire are many of the North Carolina college and university players in the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.