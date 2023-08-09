The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced Tuesday that The Country Club of North Carolina (CCNC), in Pinehurst will be the host site for two upcoming USGA championships: the 2030 U.S. Senior Amateur and the 2037 U.S. Women’s Amateur. These will be the fourth and fifth USGA championships held at the club.

“We very much look forward to continuing our relationship with The Country Club of North Carolina, which has been a great partner of ours for more than 40 years,” said Mark Hill, USGA managing director, Championships. “We know the community will support these events, the course will challenge the best amateur players in the world, and the club and its members will provide a world-class experience.”