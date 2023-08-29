MONCURE — Initially, the quiet of a late-summer afternoon in Moncure is interrupted by the piercing cries of frightened young children, their fear evident in their shrieks.
The dissonance created by this chaotic choir is unsettling enough, but it escalates to an even more distressing level as the sound of gunfire erupts shortly after.
This tumultuous symphony reverberates down the corridor of Moncure School’s seventh-grade wing, and it’s this troubling mixture of sounds that first greets SSgt. Feliz Jiminez, School Resource Officer, who is steadying his weapon as he approaches the exterior entrance of the hallway. Jiminez steps into the building without hesitation, and with determination navigates towards the source of the turmoil amidst the ongoing screams and gunshots.
Moving further down the corridor, the officer finds himself under fire. He maneuvers around a corner, enters a classroom, and responds with gunfire, ultimately subduing the shooter.
The intensity of this confrontation is palpable, yet it remains a carefully orchestrated simulation.
Conducted five days before the Aug. 28 launch of Chatham County’s 2023/24 school year, the exercise finds Moncure School’s hallways and classrooms empty of teachers and students; the shrieks are pre-recorded and played through speakers. The gunshots from simulated rounds, however, are undeniably real, as is the surge of adrenaline the participating officers feel as they engage in the exercise.
The entire scenario is part of a comprehensive training exercise orchestrated by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Incident Response Team (SIRT) in collaboration with the agency’s School Resource Officers (SROs) embedded within the Chatham County School System.
In preparation for the impending school year, the Sheriff’s Office conducted its active shooter drill in the late afternoon hours of Wednesday, Aug. 23, after school staff and faculty had left for the day. Conducted over several hours, the training aimed to refine preparedness and synchronization of law enforcement personnel when confronted with potential security breaches, focusing on swift and effective response strategies that prioritize the safety and security of students, staff, and the community.
“We’re giving our officers a scenario that there’s an active shooter in the seventh-grade hallway,” explained Capt. Ronnie Miller, who helped conduct the exercise. “They’ll be moving fast. And it’s a stressful environment.”
While the rounds fired are simulations, they’re very real and can sting, so every officer involved in the training is fully equipped with protective gear, including helmets, vests, and eye, groin, and throat protection.
The training is intense — shell casings from the simulated rounds litter the hallway — and while all involved hope they won’t be called upon to deploy such training in real life, preparedness is essential.
“It seems like in recent years there’s been an increase in active shooter/rapid deployment situations, whether it’s in a large mall, a business or, unfortunately, schools, as we’ve all seen across the nation,” Miller said. “So, to be ready and prepared in the event of such an incident, all of our officers are trained to respond to active shooter situations and our SROs receive additional training with our SIRT team.”
During the school year, the presence of an SRO on a school campus provides an extra layer of protection. Students and staff can feel safer knowing there is a law enforcement officer close by who can respond within moments if any issues arise. Seeing a Sheriff’s Office or law enforcement vehicle on campus also acts as a deterrent to anyone who may want to enter the school unlawfully or cause problems on the campus.
All the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office’s SROs participated in the training, each moving swiftly into action upon hearing gunfire, stepping into the seventh-grade hallway and into a potential line of fire.
“That’s what we’re trained to do,” said Capt. Miller. “When we hear that gunfire, we move toward the gunfire. We do that very quickly. If we hear gunfire at the end of the hallway, that means they’re probably shooting children. We’d rather get to them as quickly as we can so they can shoot at us, and we can shoot at them.”
Sheriff Mike Roberson emphasized the importance of proactive preparation.
“Ensuring the safety of our community, especially our children, is our top priority,” Roberson said. “By conducting drills like these, we’re aiming to enhance our response capabilities and ensure that we are well-prepared and equipped to respond quickly and effectively in the event of any emergency situation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.