PITTSBORO — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has recently taken action to address the purchase and possession of nicotine vape products and other tobacco-related items by underage juveniles.
Throughout August, the Sheriff’s Office has conducted targeted operations aimed at curbing underage tobacco/vape sales at various businesses in the county. Of 29 stores Chatham County Sheriff’s Office investigators visited during the operation, nine were found to have engaged in selling tobacco products to minors, a violation of both state and federal laws.
• P’s Vape Escape (Pittsboro)
• R&R Tobacco and Vape 4 (Siler City)
• Jordan Dam Mini Mart (Moncure)
• Love 2 Vape (Siler City)
• Pittsboro Food Mart (Pittsboro)
• Park n Shop (Siler City)
• Petro Mart (Chapel Hill)
• Sunhouse Petroleum LLC (Siler City)
As a result, charges have been brought against seven individuals, each facing one misdemeanor count of selling tobacco products to a minor. Those charged are Rosalinda Arellano Avila, Lashinda Racquel Leak, Christopher Valdivia Serrano, Jessica Noemi Diaz, Ana Huezo, Charles William Roy Newton, and Jacqueline Estrada.
Additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.
“While it is heartening to see that a majority of stores are adhering to the law and not selling to minors, we cannot overlook the fact that nine outlets failed this critical test,” Sheriff Mike Roberson said. “We will continue to work to ensure that every retailer understands the gravity of their role in safeguarding our young people and that our collective commitment to their protection remains strong.”
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with pertinent information related to this investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2811.
