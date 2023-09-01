PITTSBORO — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has recently taken action to address the purchase and possession of nicotine vape products and other tobacco-related items by underage juveniles.

Throughout August, the Sheriff’s Office has conducted targeted operations aimed at curbing underage tobacco/vape sales at various businesses in the county. Of 29 stores Chatham County Sheriff’s Office investigators visited during the operation, nine were found to have engaged in selling tobacco products to minors, a violation of both state and federal laws.