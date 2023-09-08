JORDAN LAKE — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim whose body was discovered in Jordan Lake last week as Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat, 34, of the 700 block of Treviso Lane, Apex. Her positive identification was determined through fingerprint analysis.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Hikmat’s death is ongoing.
On Aug. 29, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a boater at Jordan Lake contacted the sheriff’s office after spotting a body in the water near Farrington Point Boat Ramp, located at 605 Farrington Point Road.
CCSO quickly recovered the body, and investigators are continuing their work to determine the details surrounding Hikmat’s death. Investigators believe her death was neither accidental nor self-inflicted.
The sheriff’s office requests that anyone who was acquainted with Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat and has any information about her whereabouts, interactions, or any relevant details, to please contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office extends its appreciation to the news media outlets for their rapid dissemination of information, which played a crucial role in successfully identifying the victim, and to family members who have contributed to the investigation so far.
Furthermore, since the commencement of this investigation, the Sheriff’s Office has been contacted by the families of several other missing females, and our thoughts and support are with those families during this challenging time. We hope that, through continued efforts, their loved ones can be located, and their matters resolved as well.
“We are very appreciative of the dedication and collaboration of the news media, family members, and fellow law enforcement agencies as we work to bring closure to this matter,” Sheriff Mike Roberson said. “We’re still relying on the community’s assistance in providing Hadeel Hikmat’s family with the answers they deserve in their loved one’s passing.”
