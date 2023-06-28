PITTSBORO — As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office is committed to ensuring the safety of its community members, particularly those engaging in water activities.
With the increased number of swimmers and boaters expected during this festive period, the Sheriff’s office urges everyone to prioritize water safety and take necessary precautions to prevent accidents and protect lives.
The Fourth of July is a time of celebration, and the Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to enjoy their time on the water responsibly. Whether you plan to swim, boat, or participate in any water-related activities, it’s important to stay informed and practice safe behaviors. The Chatham County Sheriff's Office offers the following tips to help ensure a fun and accident-free holiday:
Always wear a life jacket while boating or engaging in water activities, regardless of your age or swimming ability.
Always swim with a friend; and keep an eye out for each other. Not only does having a buddy with you in the water make the activity more fun, it also ensures that someone is on hand to assist if you need help, and vice versa.
Be aware of your surroundings and stay away from strong currents or areas with underwater hazards.
Avoid excessive alcohol consumption while swimming or boating. Alcohol impairs judgement and increases the risk of accidents.
Follow local regulations and guidelines regarding campfires. At Jordan Lake, campfires are permitted only in designated areas and must be always tended.
Keep flammable materials such as tents, trees and brush away from open flames.
When finished, ensure that campfires are fully extinguished, and embers are cool to the touch.
Stay alert and aware of your surroundings. Report any suspicious activities or behaviors to law enforcement.
Stay hydrated. With temperatures expected in the mid-90s over the holiday period, it’s important to drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Call 911 if you or someone nearby begins to feel dizzy or show signs of heat stroke, such as hot/red skin, changes in consciousness, rapid or weak pulse, or shallow breathing. Try to get the person out of the heat and keep them lying down while you apply cool, wet towels, or fan their skin.
Respect the environment. Chatham County is home to many wildlife species. Respect their habitats and keep a safe distance. Avoid feeding or approaching wildlife, since this can be dangerous for both you and the animals.
Call for help. Do not hesitate to call 911 if you encounter an emergency on land or water. It is never an inconvenience to our deputies to respond to your needs. We are at your service and will be happy to assist by rendering aid, investigating criminal/suspicious activity, providing victim support, and other needs.
By following these safety tips, you can help ensure a pleasurable Fourth of July holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.