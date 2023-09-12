PITTSBORO — Amidst the hustle and bustle of food preparation, a woman stands at the order window, a smile on her face as she swiftly jots down food orders. Just behind her, a man masterfully wields a spatula, tending to burgers sizzling on the grill, his culinary skills on full display. Over his right shoulder, two others top the burgers with slices of juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and dollops of mayonnaise and ketchup. Finally, each burger is carefully wrapped in wax paper and passed on through the pick-up window.
Although this scene seems familiar to a typical “food truck” setting, it is a test run for a state-of-the-art “mobile kitchen,” the latest addition to Chatham County’s array of emergency preparedness resources.
And the dedicated team running this kitchen consists entirely of volunteers who, for the next few hours, are stepping away from their regular day-to-day duties. Among them is Lt. Nicholas Keifer, typically stationed at the Chatham County Detention Center; Beverly Goldston, who handles administrative tasks at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office; Lt. Abby Bristow, with Detention Operations; Brooke Hill, specializing in crime analysis; SSgt. Rebecca Madden, involved in criminal investigations; Tiani Schifano, director of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Resource Center; and Capt. Jessica Norton, who oversees operations at the Detention Center.
On this day, the volunteer team is conducting a test run of the new resource, and the customers lined up to enjoy mouthwatering burgers are Chatham County Sheriff’s Office staff.
The community can have a taste too when the mobile kitchen makes its public debut when the Sheriff’s Office family hosts its Annual Community Appreciation Night on Friday, Sept. 15. The event — complete with food, fun, games, and fellowship — will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Sheriff’s Office lawn at 295 West Street in Pittsboro.
Generator-powered and fully equipped with a refrigerator, freezer, griddle, hot and cold bars, prep station, and drink dispenser, the mobile kitchen will be housed and operated by the Sheriff’s Office.
“This unit is a vital asset for our community response operations,” said Sheriff Mike Roberson. “It enhances our ability to respond effectively in challenging situations. And it’s an excellent means of connecting with the community.”
The mobile unit is a recent acquisition of Chatham County Emergency Management made possible through the Homeland Security Grant Program, said Steve Newton, the Director of Emergency Management for Chatham County, who successfully secured the grant.
Newton explained, “Our Domestic Preparedness Region assesses various projects to determine what is required within the region to support disaster response, sheltering, and related functions. We always prioritize dual-purpose solutions.
“For me,” Newton continued, “this mobile kitchen addresses a couple of crucial needs. First, it facilitates mass feeding while operating shelters. Secondly, during extended operations when we have large teams of responders arriving, it can efficiently provide them with sustenance and support. The dual-purpose aspect is significant: the mobile kitchen is not confined to emergency use; it can serve at public events and serve other purposes while remaining available for both the county and the wider region.”
Newton also highlighted the kitchen’s importance in providing food for inmates at the Detention Center, emphasizing its role as a complete backup for this essential capability. He also noted its significance during shelter operations, especially when power outages limit access to restaurants and grocery stores, enabling them to prepare food in such critical situations.
Expressing deep appreciation for the partnership with the Sheriff’s Office, Newton said, “The Sheriff’s Office, with its capable staff and deployment capabilities, is an invaluable partner. I’m thrilled to witness this mobile kitchen in use.”
