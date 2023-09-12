PITTSBORO — Amidst the hustle and bustle of food preparation, a woman stands at the order window, a smile on her face as she swiftly jots down food orders. Just behind her, a man masterfully wields a spatula, tending to burgers sizzling on the grill, his culinary skills on full display. Over his right shoulder, two others top the burgers with slices of juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and dollops of mayonnaise and ketchup. Finally, each burger is carefully wrapped in wax paper and passed on through the pick-up window.

Although this scene seems familiar to a typical “food truck” setting, it is a test run for a state-of-the-art “mobile kitchen,” the latest addition to Chatham County’s array of emergency preparedness resources.