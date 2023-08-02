As the 2023-2024 school year begins on Thursday, Aug. 10, Central Carolina Academy will welcome approximately 470 students in grades 6-11. The public charter school that opened in August of 2022 will add 12th grade next year.
Open House will be Tuesday, Aug. 8. The middle school concentration will be from 4-6 p.m. The high school concentration will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Central Carolina Academy occupies the former corporate building previously owned by The Pantry and Circle K on Douglas Drive in Sanford. The building conversion began in February of 2022 and was divided into two phases. Phase one created classrooms on the third floor and an office suite on the second floor. With its completion, the school was able to hold classes on the third floor. Phase two involved remaining renovations on the first and second floors. The project was finished by mid-July in time for school staff to be well prepared for the new school year.
Central Carolina Academy enrolled 262 students in grades 6-10 last year and will grow to have more than 660 students in grades 6-12 within the next four years when it reaches full capacity.
A few weeks after the school year begins, school leaders plan to hold a welcoming event to which the public will be invited to visit the campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.