As the 2023-2024 school year begins on Thursday, Aug. 10, Central Carolina Academy will welcome approximately 470 students in grades 6-11. The public charter school that opened in August of 2022 will add 12th grade next year.

Open House will be Tuesday, Aug. 8. The middle school concentration will be from 4-6 p.m. The high school concentration will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m.