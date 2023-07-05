The NC Challengers 18U Premier team spent all last week in Boulder, Colorado as of dozens of teams competing in the Louisville Slugger IDT Classic, a summer showcase tournament featuring some of the best 18-and-under softball talent in the country. Many of the players competing have already graduated high school and signed college scholarships. Many others are rising high school seniors who are seeking to impress college scouts and land an offer for 2024.

The Challengers, who are coached by 4A title-winning head coach Adam Renzi of Apex High School, were invited to the Classic and competed in 13 games, eight of them in pool play, plus four others in the preliminary round, and then lost in the knockout round to the Pennsylvania Chaos Gold of Glen Mills, Pa. on Saturday to finish the week.