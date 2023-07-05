The NC Challengers 18U Premier team spent all last week in Boulder, Colorado as of dozens of teams competing in the Louisville Slugger IDT Classic, a summer showcase tournament featuring some of the best 18-and-under softball talent in the country. Many of the players competing have already graduated high school and signed college scholarships. Many others are rising high school seniors who are seeking to impress college scouts and land an offer for 2024.
The Challengers, who are coached by 4A title-winning head coach Adam Renzi of Apex High School, were invited to the Classic and competed in 13 games, eight of them in pool play, plus four others in the preliminary round, and then lost in the knockout round to the Pennsylvania Chaos Gold of Glen Mills, Pa. on Saturday to finish the week.
The Challengers were second to Missouri Select Fastpitch in their pool, where each team played six games in a round-robin format. Missouri Select went undefeated, while the Challengers were one of three teams that went 4-2, but had the best run differential at plus-13, and so finished second. Missouri Select, which has 16 Division I college recruits on its roster, outscored its opposition in pool play by a whopping 64-9 margin, but seven of the nine runs they allowed were in their game with the Challengers, a game that ended 11-7.
The team that knocked the Challengers out was nearly as formidable, with 11 Division I recruits on its roster.
It should be noted that no one involved with the Challengers was crying poor about facing all of these talented teams, even though they came to Colorado with some players as young as 16 and only one D1 commit, that being Colgate University-bound Jenna Soe. Four other players are bound for Division II teams, and many others, like Southern Lee rising senior Carrie Ellen Bryan, will play in college when their time comes.
The Challengers more than held their own, battling their foes to a 6-2 mark through the first three days, counting all games, and then split two games on Thursday, beating the Irvine Sting of California 7-2 and losing 7-2 to the the USA Athletics 18U. On Friday, they won twice, beating Athletics Mercado Bonola 4-1 and Voodoo Rhinehart of Louisiana 7-0.
As for Bryan herself, she cooled off some toward the end of the week, but still had impressive numbers while starting at shortstop and hitting cleanup in nearly every contest. She ended the tournament with a .423 average (11-for-26), with two doubles, a home run, seven runs scored and seven RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.