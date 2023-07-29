In a great article by Stephen Lepore for the Daily Mail, he reports that Americans have stopped leaving their jobs at the high rates we saw during the pandemic. In fact, the number of people quitting their jobs is down close to pre-pandemic levels. Last October, the number of people quitting was at a 30-year high. Job quitters hit the lowest level in 2 years in April. In May, the number was back up slightly to around 4 million people (about 2.5% of the employment market).

Experts believe the slowdown in people quitting could mean new job creation by employers is finally starting to slow and the labor market beginning to soften — which is exactly what the Federal Reserve has been trying to do. The total number of job openings dropped a little from April to May, going from 10.3 million to 9.8 million, according to the US Labor Department.