SANNWS-12-03-22 GOMEZ

How do we come together as a community? I ponder this at least twice a day in different ways as I go about my day at SAGA. There are so many ways you can define community and there are so many ways we can come together. The beauty in this is that we are not confined in how we want to define it and how we want to service our community.

I see it in the collaboration within our staff — the coming together of different mindsets and experiences that enriches the capacity that SAGA has, and it opens us to new levels of success and growth.

Susan Gomez is Chamber of Commerce director for the Sanford Area Growth Alliance. She can be reached by email at sgomez@growsanfordnc.com