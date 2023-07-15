I am excited to be on board with the Sanford Area Growth Alliance and look forward to meeting new people and learning more about Sanford and Lee County. I will continue the practice of using this opportunity to provide updates on activity including projects, marketing efforts, and trends. However, I want to take this first chat to share a little bit about my economic development philosophy.

Economic development aims to create positive change in communities and people’s lives. It involves complex work, balancing the interests of various stakeholders, and economic developers regularly face challenges and questions on what is best for a community and how to do it the best way. Based on a recent research paper by the International Economic Development Council, I believe the five points below are a good working basis for our continued work in economic development.