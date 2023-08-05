SANNWS-12-03-22 GOMEZ

Susan Gomez

By the time you read this, I will have returned to Sanford from spending a week at the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives National Conference.

The theme of the conference was ELEVATE which in its simplest form is how do we raise up our chamber to a higher level and how do we lift ourselves as chamber executives. I was surrounded by more than 1,000 chamber executives from around the nation that came together to continue building our toolkit because we all want to propel ourselves to a higher self to serve our communities in the best way. What an invigorating energy to be around!

Susan Gomez is Chamber of Commerce Director for the Sanford Area Growth Alliance. She can be reached via email at sgomez@growsanfordnc.com