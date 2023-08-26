SANNWS-12-03-22 GOMEZ

The theme throughout the events and meetings I have recently attended has been centered around community. The community we live in and how we belong to the community. People make a community. Over the past year I have shared articles and remarks about community so why write about it again? Citizens must stay engaged and embrace local assets and happenings.

We have business leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders and citizens that work diligently to keep Sanford at the forefront of the growth that is already here. They are also the ones working towards what is to come. However, the input of those that live and work here every day is of utmost importance. How do we know that what we are fighting for is important? How do we know it is what this community needs?

Susan Gomez is Chamber of Commerce director with the Sanford Area Growth Alliance. She can be reached via email at sgomez@growsanfordnc.com