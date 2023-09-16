SANNWS-12-03-22 GOMEZ

Thursday, Sept. 14 marked the first day of the Leadership Sanford Class of 2023 with an awesome group of professionals from throughout the community.

The Chamber has offered this powerful leadership development program to aspiring local leaders since 1998, and it is likely that many of you reading this today have been part of the past cohorts.

Susan Gomez is Chamber director for the Sanford Area Growth Alliance.