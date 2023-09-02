The decades-long exodus of American manufacturing jobs to less developed areas of the world led many to conclude that manufacturing is dead in the United States and North Carolina. While the type and amount of manufacturing may have changed, it is far from dead, and remains essential to the United States, North Carolina, and here in Sanford/Lee County. Below, I have recapped an article by Neil Harrington of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Labor and Economic Analysis Division that discusses the importance of manufacturing in North Carolina and, subsequently, Sanford/Lee County.

The manufacturing sector has held a pivotal role in North Carolina’s economic history for many years. Its establishment in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, particularly in textile, furniture, and tobacco mills, was crucial in transitioning the state from an agrarian-based economy to an industrial one. This transformation has led to economic prosperity and the creation of well-paying jobs, defining our state’s and local communities’ economic landscape. Even today, the manufacturing remains a driving force, employing hundreds of thousands across urban and rural areas and contributing significantly to the state’s economic output. It has done the same in Sanford. Manufacturing has played an important role in the local economy and shaped how Sanford has grown.