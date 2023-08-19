An ecosystem is a geographic area where the organisms work together with the landscape to form a bubble of life. That may have caused you to have flashbacks of the 1996 film “Bio-dome”. Sorry, or you’re welcome as you search your streaming provider now for a taste of nostalgia.

The term “Business Ecosystem” derived its named from the biological term and fits it beautifully. Our business ecosystem is an ever-evolving environment. Area businesses interact with each other and produce goods, services, and supply jobs to members of the community. The community in turn drives the economy and businesses in the ecosystem. Some thrive while others fail based on their success in finding a niche or role in the ecosystem.

Crystal Gaddy is the Business Retention and Expansion manager for the Sanford Area Growth Alliance.