Is it population, mindset, or skills? The workforce challenge is mentioned in every conversation I’ve had with Lee County businesses. “We are hiring” is on every website and window. It is not unique to Lee County, as overall U.S. employers are looking to fill existing and new positions while facing a labor gap that some didn’t anticipate. Economists expected a decline in job vacancies and have been surprised at the recent surge.

It is fair to say there are compounding reasons the current workforce challenge exists. We all have theories and there are straight facts as well. The population in the US has been on a consistent decline. In 1958 the fertility rate was 3.6 children per woman and the number has continued to decline since that peak, reaching 1.8 today. So, we are not supplying our own demand for labor as job openings rise. The mention of 1958 contributes to another piece of the challenge. This is where “Baby Boomers” hit the scene (1946-1964). This peak in population may have set us up. We were booming! Consumer needs increased and people to fill jobs became surplus as boomer adults entered the workforce blazing the productivity trail. Now as this vibrant generation looks to retirement, their exit from the workforce is being felt and it’s painful. You would hope that we saw that coming. We have steadily fallen in fertility rates since the “boom”, and we all know every 65+ aspires to retire. Who is there to replace the Boomers? Some predicted that the pandemic and quarantine would have created the next baby boom, but it appears we did indeed stay “6 ft apart”. So, you could blame the “Greatest Generation” for inflating the population but who would, they were great.

Crystal Gaddy is the Sanford Area Growth Alliance’s business and expansion manager.