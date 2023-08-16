Google tells us that Economic Development is: “Programs, policies, or activities that seek to improve the economic well-being and quality of life for a community.” While this is a good generic definition, each community has its own opportunities, challenges and priorities that shape what economic development means to them. The Sanford Area Growth Alliance (SAGA) is Sanford, Lee County and Broadway’s uniquely tailored answer to the question.

At its core, economic development centers around fostering long-term growth in a way that benefits all members of society. This includes reducing poverty and unemployment, while promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth practices. Governments, economic development agencies, and private businesses play crucial roles in driving economic development through policies, investments, and collaborations, and all these key stakeholders play a role in SAGA’s economic development efforts.

Todd Tucker is Economic Development Director for the Sanford Area Growth Alliance.