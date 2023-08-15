Although up and running for several months, a new business in the city was officially introduced to the public.
On Sept. 11 the Sanford Area Growth AllianceThe Debonair Chef had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Debonair Chef, located at 147 Rand St. Although the business had been open since May, the chamber wanted to make the business’ introduction to the community to be official.
The business specializes in catering food for various events like parties and doing individual and group meal preps. The business is owned by James and Jill Jones.
Susan Gomez, director of the Sanford Area Growth Alliance’s chamber of commerce, said in a statement she emphasizes their commitment to building a business in town.
“At the Chamber we are so proud of James and Jill for their success in the grand opening of their storefront. Both James and Jill were participants of our RISE program and here we are today, celebrating the culmination of the tools and resources provided and the successful development of their business plan. The Debonair Chef is one of many locally-owned small businesses that are part of the economic development of our community. To see all the family, friends and community here at this ribbon cutting shows James and Jill how committed we are to their growth and success.”
The chamber’s RISE Program is geared to helping new entrepreneurs start a successful business through various classes. The classes are geared toward giving aspiring business owners the tools needed to survive.
John Jones, who creates the meals they sell with the help of his wife, said he was delighted to see everyone come out for the ribbon-cutting, especially the residents.
“It went phenomenally well,” he said of the event. “I’m very appreciative of the support of the community, chamber, politicians, but the big thing for us was the community coming out, regular citizens, that was impressive to us.”
The business is primarily a grab and go, but has an area where customers can sit and eat as well.
He said finding a home in Carolina Trace sealed the deal on starting a business in Sanford.
“We just happened to find a house in Sanford, then the building on Rand Street, where we used back for storage and do our events,” he said. “On the front side (of the building) we always wanted to open something like a cafe so we fixed up the front and that’s where we are today.”
Jones hopes to continue to grow the business, employ people in the community and help them fulfill their dreams.
“We want to bring people in from the community to come to work and support their dream,” he said. “We want to give back.”
The Debonair Chef’s cafe will be open for business 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Once a month every Friday they will have a plate sale serving specific dishes.
