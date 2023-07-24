BROADWAY — Charles Henry Councilman, 84, of Broadway, passed peacefully Thursday, July 20th at the UNC-Chapel Hill Medical Center in Chapel Hill.
Born in Tacoma, Washington, on February 24th, 1939, he was the son of Floyd Henry and Caroline Elizabeth Halverson Councilman. In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by a son, Hal Shepard Councilman and a brother, Paul Floyd Councilman, Sr.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Laura Jane Thomas Councilman. He was the father of Caroline Councilman Landers (Dave) and Scott Carlton Councilman (Terah). Charles was the grandfather of Chanda Knight (Paco), Stacey Bayless (Brian), Scott Councilman II (Angelica) and Barbara Brooks (Timothy). He is also survived by his sisters, Donna Hood and Thelma Clark and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Broadway U.M.C., 106 Church St., Broadway, on Saturday, July 29th at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.MillerBoles.com.
Services are entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home.
