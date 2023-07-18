SANFORD — Charles “Charlie” Kiger, 71, of Sanford, passed away surrounded by his family on July 23, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
He was born in Wisconsin on March 3, 1951 to Charles Kiger and Annabelle Kern Kiger. Charlie proudly served our country as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, which included two tours of duty in Vietnam. After returning home, he was a Police Officer in Anadarko, Oklahoma although his true job passion was long haul trucking. Charlie enjoyed the job and all of the beauty of the highways and places he encountered along his route. Charlie was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and Harley Davidson enthusiast.
