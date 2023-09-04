SUPPLY — Charlotte Sauls Allen, 72, of Supply, passed away on Aug. 31, 2023 in Brunswick.

Mrs. Allen was born in Ft. Benning, Georgia on Dec. 27, 1950 to Woodrow Bean and Annie Ruth Bolden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Richard “Rick” Sauls; daughter, Christina Sauls Hood-Lee and sister, Dolly Gates of Alabama.