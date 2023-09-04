SUPPLY — Charlotte Sauls Allen, 72, of Supply, passed away on Aug. 31, 2023 in Brunswick.
Mrs. Allen was born in Ft. Benning, Georgia on Dec. 27, 1950 to Woodrow Bean and Annie Ruth Bolden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Richard “Rick” Sauls; daughter, Christina Sauls Hood-Lee and sister, Dolly Gates of Alabama.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Stormy Hager Maynor of Sanford; brother, Woodie Bean of Florida and his wife, Angie Bean; three grandsons, Aaron (Kody) Olson, Alex King and Drew Hood-Lee and three great grandchildren, Dakota Olson Cox, Amara Sky Olson and Drake Maynor; nephew, Chris Bean of Charlotte and one great nephew, Ozma Bean.
The funeral service will be held at the chapel of Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. The Rev. Tommy Maynor will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Lee Memory Gardens.
Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home of Sanford assisted with arrangements.
