SANFORD — Chasity Brijill Lindsey, 39, of Sanford, died Thursday (08/17/23) at Central Carolina Hospital.
Chasity born July 9, 1984 in Hillsborough to Angela Pass and Ronald Lee Pass.
Even though her life was cut short at the young age of 39, it’s impossible to summarize her life in a few short paragraphs. On 8-17-2023, we said goodbye to the best daughter, mother, sister, niece, cousin and friend anyone has known. Chasity was a woman of so many talents, an actress, poetry writer and an advocate for so many. Her life and her unique laugh impacted everyone she encountered. Even in death Chasity continued to make a difference by donating her organs to save the lives of others.
Chasity is survived by her two handsome sons, Carter and Caiden Thompson of Sanford; goddaughters, Jasney Emerson of Sanford and Jordin Allen of Roxboro; mother, Angela Lindsey Pass of Sanford; father, Ronald Pass of Siler City/Roxboro; roommate, Aunt Vicky of Sanford and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Macedonia AME Zion Church, 1225 Gulf Rd., Gulf.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
