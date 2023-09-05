PITTSBORO — The Chatham County Board of Elections is hosting a Voter Identification (ID) information session from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The session will be held at the Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center 1192 US-64 Business, Pittsboro, NC 27312 in Hall A.
The photo ID requirement is the result of the Supreme Court case Holmes versus Moore. In the case, re-heard by the Supreme Court in March, the Court reversed the injunction against implementation of the photo ID legislation which has been in place since 2020 and ordered the case to be dismissed. As a result, the photo ID statutes enacted in 2018 and 2019 will need to be implemented going forward, starting with the municipal elections in September, October, and November 2023.
