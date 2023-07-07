The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association recently held an election to select representatives to the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission.
Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson was elected to serve a three-year term on the Commission. Sheriff Roberson will represent the Association’s District 4, which includes 10 Triangle-area counties. This is Roberson’s second term on the Commission.
“It’s truly an honor to have been elected by my fellow sheriffs to serve on the Education and Training Standards Commission,” Roberson said. “I want to thank them for their confidence in electing me to represent them in carrying out the important work that comes before the Commission.”
In addition, Sheriff Shelton White Jr. of Perquimans County and Sheriff James A. McVicker of Bladen County were also elected to serve Districts 1 and 7, respectively.
The Commission oversees the certification of all justice officers, including deputy sheriffs, detention officers, and telecommunicators who are employed in the 100 Sheriffs’ Offices throughout North Carolina. The Commission also certifies telecommunicators employed by police departments, emergency communications centers, 911 centers and state agencies. Its responsibilities also include overseeing establishment, maintenance, and enhancement of training courses for law enforcement officers.
In a letter announcing the results of the recent elections, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, who also serves as President of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, noted, “We are confident that these sheriffs will represent the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association and the Commission well and that they will each be a valuable contributing member of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission.”
