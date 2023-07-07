PITTSBORO — The Chatham County Board of Elections Office is informing residents who are registered to vote and reside in the town limits of Cary, Pittsboro, Siler City, Goldston, and Goldston Gulf Sanitary District, that they are eligible to file to run for offices up for election in 2023.
When can Chatham County residents who are interested in running for Municipal Offices file to run?
The candidate filing period for municipal contests begins at noon on Friday, July 7, and ends at noon on Friday, July 21. Candidates will file at the Chatham County Board of Election Office located at 984 Thompson Street, Suite D, Pittsboro, NC 27312.
Where can individuals file to run for office in Chatham County?
Chatham County Board of Elections Office
What are the hours during the day that candidates can file to run for office?
Between the period from July 7 at noon to July 21 at noon candidates can file to run for office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What Municipal Offices are up for election in Chatham County in 2023, and what are the filing fees?
• Town of Cary Mayor, Filing Fee $137
• Town of Cary Town Council At Large, Filing Fee $114
• Town of Cary Town Council District D, Filing Fee $114
• Town of Pittsboro Mayor, Filing Fee $12
• Town of Pittsboro Town Commissioner, Filing Fee $10
• Town of Siler City Mayor, Filing Fee $10
• Town of Siler City Town Commissioner District 2, Filing Fee $10
• Town of Siler City Town Commissioner District 3, Filing Fee $10
• Town of Siler City Town Commissioner District 4, Filing Fee $10
• Town of Siler City Town Commissioner At-Large, Filing Fee $10
• Town of Goldston Mayor, Filing Fee $5
• Town of Goldston Town Commissioner Ward 2, Filing Fee $5
• Town of Goldston Town Commissioner Ward 4, Filing Fee $5
• Goldston Gulf Sanitary Board Member, Filing Fee $5
What will candidates need to bring with them to file for office?
All candidates must pay their filing fee when they come to file, and they must write a check made payable to Chatham County, or if paying with cash, exact amount only. Also, all candidates must bring a valid photo identification.
What are the filing requirements?
• Must be 21 years of age by Election Day.
• Must be a resident of Chatham County (within the corporate limits of this municipality/district).
Information about the Chatham County Board of Elections can be found online at www.chathamcountync.gov/elections. Individuals may contact the Chatham County office by:
Mailing address: P.O. Box 111, Pittsboro, NC 27312
