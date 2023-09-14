PITTSBORO — On Wednesday, Chatham County Emergency Communications began operating its new 911 Center in Pittsboro. Chatham County 911 dispatched its first call at 9:54 a.m. and received its first call at 10:51 a.m.

The 911 Center is inside Chatham County’s state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Center (EOC) located on Innovation Way in Pittsboro, which opened in May.